G7 ambassadors welcome decision to restore independence of NABU and SAPO
Group of G7 Ambassadors in support of Ukraine welcomes president's Volodymyr Zelenskyy commitment to restore and ensure the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The mission reported this on its account on the social network X.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the President’s commitment to swiftly restoring and ensuring independence of anti-corruption agencies. Continued progress on anti-corruption and rule of law reforms is a demand of Ukrainian society, prerequisite for EU integration and key for business climate," the statement said.

The G7 representatives noted that they will continue to closely monitor the developments and look forward to the Verkhovna Rada's prompt adoption of the law.

The G7 countries are Ukraine's main financial donors, on whom a significant portion of the state budget depends. Only within the framework of the initiative Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) they pledged to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in 2025-2026.

The Support Group for Ukraine includes diplomatic representatives of the G7 member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the EU Ambassador.

