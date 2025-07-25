G7 ambassadors welcome decision to restore independence of NABU and SAPO
Group of G7 Ambassadors in support of Ukraine welcomes president's Volodymyr Zelenskyy commitment to restore and ensure the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The mission reported this on its account on the social network X.
"G7 Ambassadors welcome the President’s commitment to swiftly restoring and ensuring independence of anti-corruption agencies. Continued progress on anti-corruption and rule of law reforms is a demand of Ukrainian society, prerequisite for EU integration and key for business climate," the statement said.
The G7 representatives noted that they will continue to closely monitor the developments and look forward to the Verkhovna Rada's prompt adoption of the law.
The Support Group for Ukraine includes diplomatic representatives of the G7 member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the EU Ambassador.
- During the NABU and SAPO independence scandal, the G7 ambassadors first met with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and expressed "serious concerns" about the situation, and then had meeting with Ukrainian law enforcement officers.
- President Zelenskyy has stated that anti-corruption agencies will not be subordinated to the Prosecutor General and that the government heard Ukrainian society after large protests.
- Voting for a new draft law to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO, scheduled for July 31 in the Verkhovna Rada.
Comments (0)