G7 ambassadors welcome decision to restore independence of NABU and SAPO

Kyiv's major financial donors have noted that progress in reforms is also a requirement of Ukrainian society

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Group of G7 Ambassadors in support of Ukraine welcomes president's Volodymyr Zelenskyy commitment to restore and ensure the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The mission reported this on its account on the social network X.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the President’s commitment to swiftly restoring and ensuring independence of anti-corruption agencies. Continued progress on anti-corruption and rule of law reforms is a demand of Ukrainian society, prerequisite for EU integration and key for business climate," the statement said.

The G7 representatives noted that they will continue to closely monitor the developments and look forward to the Verkhovna Rada's prompt adoption of the law.