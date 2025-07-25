Rada to consider Zelensky's bill on NABU and SAPO on July 31
The Verkhovna Rada will consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's anti-corruption bill next Thursday, July 31. This was announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk .
It is an urgent draft law №13533 on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
"During the consideration of this draft law, I will propose to adopt it immediately as a basis and as a whole, as well as to support its immediate signing," Stefanchuk said .
In addition, the Parliament will consider other important legislative initiatives.
Zelenskiy says that his draft law is based on the basic principles of independence of anti-corruption agencies. It contains new provisions on protection from Russian influence, primarily because of the cases that have occurred with some NABU representatives .
This includes lie-detector tests for all employees of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies – police, State Bureau of Investigation, etc. – who have relatives from Russia or in Russia.
President assures that the draft law does not provide for dependence of NABU and SAPO on the Prosecutor General.
- on July 22, the Rada supported, and Zelenskyy immediately signed the controversial law 12414, which effectively abolishes the independence of NABU and SAPO. This led to protests in major cities of Ukraine.
- On July 23, the president said that "we heard the street" and promised to submit a bill that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system.".
- on July 24, Zelenskyy's draft law was registered. In parallel with it, a bill from MPs .
