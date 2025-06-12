German Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Riccardo Antimiani/EPA)

On Thursday, June 12, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Ukraine for talks. This was reported by the agency dpa.

Pistorius, upon arrival in Kyiv, said he wanted to talk to the Ukrainian leadership about the situation in the country and discuss additional military assistance to Ukraine.

"We are doing everything possible to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself and reach a position where Russia is ready for serious negotiations," said the German Defense Minister before his trip.

According to Welt, Pistorius condemned the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine, which he called "extremely brutal and threatening, with a large number of cruise missiles and drones".

"This is a clear signal from Moscow: there is no interest in a peaceful solution at the moment, and the attacks continue with unchanged ferocity, and above all, civilian areas in Ukraine are increasingly being attacked," he said at a railway station in Kyiv.

The media writes that his trip demonstrates that the new German government continues to support Ukraine.

"Of course, we will discuss what support from Germany and other European countries will look like in the future. What we can do, for example, in the field of industrial cooperation, as well as other types of support," the Minister emphasized.

It is not yet known with whom the head of the German Defense Ministry will hold talks.