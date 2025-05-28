Mertz on long-range weapons for Ukraine: We will conclude an agreement, there will be no restrictions on strikes

The German Chancellor said that Berlin will also cover a significant part of the cost of Starlink satellite communications systems for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: ERA/CLEMENS BILAN)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the expansion of military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, he confirmed that there will be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia.

"I will not go into details, but I can say that our military support will be continued and expanded. This is all to ensure that Ukraine is able to defend itself against Russian aggression now and in the future," said Mertz .

He said Germany would cover a significant part of the cost of Starlink satellite communications systems for Ukraine.

"And our defense ministers will sign an agreement today to purchase long-range systems made in Ukraine. And there will be no restrictions for long-range weapons - Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself," the German Chancellor summarized .