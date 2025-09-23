German Defense Minister urges not to fall into Russia's "escalation trap"
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that we should not succumb to Russia's deliberate provocations and "escalation trap". He said this at a meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson in Berlin, reports Morgenpost.
"We will not provide Vladimir Putin with such a service," Pistorius said.
According to the German minister, in recent incidents with drones on the territory of European countries, "there was no noticeable aggression". Commenting on calls to shoot down Russian air targets in case of airspace violations, he noted that this is "a necessary condition for the possibility of physical intervention."
"That is why we must make it absolutely clear: we will not allow ourselves to be provoked, but we will intercept them. We will closely monitor what is happening and we will escort them out. We are tolerant and patient, but we make it clear that we are here and we can do more at any moment," Pistorius emphasized .
He also added that Eurofighter pilots and Swedish military pilots can defend their airspace at any time: "This should be clear to everyone, and it is clear to Russia.".
- After several September incidents involving Russian drones and aircraft entering the airspace of several European countries, NATO Secretary General said that the Alliance would decide on the basis of intelligence, whether to shoot down Russian drones and aircraft.
- On September 22, the Polish Prime Minister said that the country would shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace. British Foreign Secretary to the UN said the country is ready to repel offending aircraft.
- On September 23, Lithuania allowed the army to quickly shoot down UAVs, that enter the country's sky.
- US Secretary of State Rubio said that Russian aircraft will not shoot down, unless they attack. At the same time, President Trump said that we should shoot down Russian planes, that fly into NATO.
