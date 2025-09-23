German Defense Minister urges not to fall into Russia's "escalation trap"

Europe has the right to shoot down Russia's planes and drones, and Moscow should hear it, Pistorius says

Borys Pistorius (Photo: ERA)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that we should not succumb to Russia's deliberate provocations and "escalation trap". He said this at a meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson in Berlin, reports Morgenpost.

"We will not provide Vladimir Putin with such a service," Pistorius said.

According to the German minister, in recent incidents with drones on the territory of European countries, "there was no noticeable aggression". Commenting on calls to shoot down Russian air targets in case of airspace violations, he noted that this is "a necessary condition for the possibility of physical intervention."

"That is why we must make it absolutely clear: we will not allow ourselves to be provoked, but we will intercept them. We will closely monitor what is happening and we will escort them out. We are tolerant and patient, but we make it clear that we are here and we can do more at any moment," Pistorius emphasized .

He also added that Eurofighter pilots and Swedish military pilots can defend their airspace at any time: "This should be clear to everyone, and it is clear to Russia.".