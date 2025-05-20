German Foreign Minister expects Trump to increase pressure on Russia for ceasefire

Johannes Wadefuhl claims that the EU and the US are "very willing to consider additional sanctions against Moscow"

Johann Wadefull (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

Germany is still counting on the United States to increase pressure on Russia for an immediate ceasefire. This opinion was expressed by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl, commenting on the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports Independent .

"We have repeatedly made it clear that we expect one thing from Russia – an immediate ceasefire without preconditions," Vadefoul said on the sidelines of a meeting with his European Union counterparts in Brussels.

According to him, it is sobering that Russia has not taken this step, and Europe will have to respond.

"We also expect that our allies in the United States will not tolerate this," the German Foreign Minister emphasized .

He added that the EU and the US are "very willing to consider additional sanctions against Moscow," but did not share details of what future restrictions might look like.

on May 1, 2025, Graham said that the bill on new US sanctions against Russia is supported by more than 70 senators.

On May 15, German Foreign Minister said that the US and Europe have a consensus on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

On May 20, the EU Council adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for full-scale aggression against Ukraine.