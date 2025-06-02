German Foreign Minister: Talks in Istanbul could be a turning point in the war

Johann Wadefull (Photo: Wikipedia)

The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, the next stage of which is scheduled for June 2, may become a "turning point." This opinion was voiced to ZDF TV channel by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl.

"This could be the beginning of a turning point in this war," he said, noting that he considers the talks "significant.".

Wadeful noted that Germany will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. He emphasized that the country will also finance the development and production of "very long-range" weapons systems in Ukraine.

"This is a real life insurance policy for Ukraine in the long run," said Vadeful .

The Foreign Minister also noted that new packages of sanctions against Russia are planned.

on May 31, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the world still do not have clear information, on what Russia wants to go to Istanbul for talks.

On June 1, the president announced

that Ukraine is going to Istanbul on June 2 for talks with Russia and published a list of representatives. The delegation will be headed again by Rustem Umerov.

In the evening of June 1, Russian propaganda said that the Russian delegation had already left for Istanbul. Moscow reported that would not change the composition of the delegation and it would also be headed by Putin's aide Medinsky.

