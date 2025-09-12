Germany calls on NATO to equip Ukraine with long-range weapons to attack Russia

He also asked Germany for permission to destroy Russian drones on approach to NATO airspace

Bundestag (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The head of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, Thomas Röhwerkamp, has called on NATO to quickly arm Ukraine with long-range weapons so that it can strike targets on Russian territory. He said this said to the Spiegel magazine in response to Russian drones in Poland.

"In war, the best way to fight drones is to destroy their production facilities and launchers," Rövekamp emphasized.

That is why, according to him, it is important that NATO partners quickly equip Ukraine so that it can also take action against these targets on Russian soil.

Rövekamp also emphasized the need for clear coordination within NATO on when and over whose territory military measures against drones can be taken.

"It should be possible, with the consent of the affected country, such as Ukraine, to neutralize drones that threaten NATO territory, even in their airspace," he said.