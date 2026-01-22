Germany to expel diplomat after accusations of spying for Russia

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that it will not tolerate espionage, especially under the guise of diplomatic status

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl (Photo: x.com/GermanyDiplo)

Germany to expel Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage. About this reported ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to inform him that the person who spied on behalf of Russia would be expelled from the country.

"The German government does not tolerate espionage in the country, especially under the guise of diplomatic status," the ministry said.

january 21 in Germany a woman was detained german and Ukrainian citizens on charges of spying for Russian intelligence and providing information related to the war against Ukraine. She allegedly collected data on the location of weapons manufacturers, drone tests, and planned drone deliveries to Ukraine.

She provided the data to her person at the Russian embassy.