Head of the European Commission: If Kyiv makes peace on Moscow's terms, Putin will want more
Russia may launch larger-scale attacks if Ukraine concludes a peace agreement on unfavorable terms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an address to the European Parliament on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe reports Politiko , .
"The way the war ends will shape our continent for generations to come. A bad deal could encourage Putin to come back for more," she said.
Von der Leyen emphasized that any peace agreement will be permanent only if it contains guarantees of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as respect for Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the European Union.
"We've all seen how Russia negotiates. They bomb, they intimidate, they bury promises under rubble," said the head of the European Commission.
To help Ukraine negotiate peace on its own terms, Europe should support the country's defense industry. To do this, it is necessary to sign procurement agreements with its industry, completely stop importing Russian gas and continue work on European integration, said von der Leyen.
"In our history, peace and European integration have always gone hand in hand. So let's include Ukraine in our union. Let's follow the path of peace together," she summarized.