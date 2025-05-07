Head of the European Commission: If Kyiv makes peace on Moscow's terms, Putin will want more

The head of the European Commission noted that the whole world sees how Russia conducts negotiations - with shelling and intimidation

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: ERA/RPNALD WITTEK)

Russia may launch larger-scale attacks if Ukraine concludes a peace agreement on unfavorable terms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an address to the European Parliament on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe reports Politiko , .

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"The way the war ends will shape our continent for generations to come. A bad deal could encourage Putin to come back for more," she said.

Von der Leyen emphasized that any peace agreement will be permanent only if it contains guarantees of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as respect for Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the European Union.

"We've all seen how Russia negotiates. They bomb, they intimidate, they bury promises under rubble," said the head of the European Commission.

To help Ukraine negotiate peace on its own terms, Europe should support the country's defense industry. To do this, it is necessary to sign procurement agreements with its industry, completely stop importing Russian gas and continue work on European integration, said von der Leyen.

"In our history, peace and European integration have always gone hand in hand. So let's include Ukraine in our union. Let's follow the path of peace together," she summarized.

On April 23, US Vice President Vance said that a deal between Ukraine and Russia requires territorial concessions On April 25, Trump said that Crimea will remain Russian and Zelenskyy allegedly understands this. In response, the Polish Foreign Minister reminded that it was the US that convinced Ukraine not to fight for the peninsula On May 3, Zelenskyy said that some countries want to see the .