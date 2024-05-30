Norwegian FM: Ukraine has crystal-clear right to strike Russia with Western weapons

Norway's Foreign Minister believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces should have the right to respond when Russia strikes from its rear

Espen Barth Eide (Photo: STIAN LYSBERG SOLUM/EPA)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces should have the right to use Western weapons to attack military targets in Russia, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in an interview with the state broadcaster NRK.

Eide noted that Norway has a principled position on granting Ukraine such permission.

"We also believe that Ukraine has a crystal-clear right under international law to attack Russia inside Russian territory in defense of its territory," he said.

He explained that imposing restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory complicates Ukraine's ability to achieve victory.

The Norwegian foreign minister explained that such permission from partners is normal given the ongoing war against Ukraine and that it is unreasonable to force Ukrainian forces to fight with one hand tied behind their back.

"If Russian forces from Russian territory attack them, because those forces have long-range weapons, there should be the possibility to retaliate," Eide said.

Eide did not provide a specific timeline for an official statement from Oslo that would allow the Ukrainian Defense Forces to use Norwegian weapons for strikes against Russia.

"When it comes to specific conditions and terms for specific weapon systems, we, like other countries, will be cautious about speaking openly. The war is going on, and many people are watching what we say publicly. This is a line we share with many other countries," he said.

