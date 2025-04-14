Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration comments on accusations of organizing military awards

On the morning of April 13, Russians hit the center of Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing more than 30 people

Volodymyr Artyukh (Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration)

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, claims that he did not initiate the event to award the military on April 13. He said this in a commentary toSuspilne, commenting on the accusations of Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

"It was not my initiative. I was invited," said Artyukh.

When asked about who invited him, the head of the DIA said that "this is another topic."

Suspilne also asked the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for comments on whether the military were gathered in the city for the award ceremony and who initiated the event.

The day before, Semenikhintold that on Sunday in the center of Sumy, an award ceremony was organized for the 117th Brigade of the TRO. The mayor of Konotop claims that it was Artyukh who organized the event. At this time, the occupiers fired two ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy.

Semenikhin added that the military allegedly did not suffer as a result of the attack, as they were in a shelter.

On the morning of April 13, 2025, the occupiers launched two missile strikes on Sumy - it wasthe repeated attackthat caused human losses (35 killed and more than 110 wounded).

Intelligence learned that two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missileswere fired by Russian calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades of the Russian Armed Forcesfrom the territories of Voronezh and Kursk regions, respectively.

Zelenskyreported that the first Russian missile hit one of the university buildings, the second exploded actually over the street.