US Congress to vote on aid to Ukraine on April 20

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA)

On April 20, the House of Representatives will vote on foreign aid bills, including funding for Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a statement by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

"The basic text will have some of our innovations on responsible financing. We have talked a lot about the concept of a loan for Ukraine. Of course, this fragment will not go beyond that. The overall concept remains unchanged, where the financing will be directed. And you will see how the House will consider it," said Johnson.

On April 16, Johnson said he would break the aid bill for allies into four separate pieces. The House Speaker's proposal essentially mirrors the $95 billion aid bill passed by the Senate but divides the aid to allies into four parts.

