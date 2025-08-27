Government partially allows female local councilors to travel abroad

Now they will be able to cross the state border freely during martial law

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's X-account)

The government has adopted a decision that allows female deputies of local councils who work on a voluntary basis to cross the state border without hindrance during martial law. About this said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

"Previously, they could not even go on a legal vacation to see their relatives or bring aid to our military. This limited their volunteer activities and forced some to resign," Svyrydenko wrote.

The Prime Minister added that the new solution removes these barriers.

"We want women MPs to remain active and continue to develop their communities," she explained.

The changes apply to female deputies at all levels of councils, except for those who receive a salary for their work in local self-government.

Reference During martial law in Ukraine, there are travel restrictions for women and men who hold elected positions. This also applied to female deputies of local councils, even if they work on a voluntary basis. As a result, female deputies could not leave the country for vacation or volunteer work.