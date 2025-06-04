Great Britain to supply 100,000 drones to Ukraine within a year

John Healy (Photo: EPA)

Britain has pledged to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones by the end of the current financial year in April 2026, saying that unmanned aerial vehicles have changed the way wars are fought, Reuters reports .

As the agency notes, the planned volume of UAV deliveries is ten times larger than the previous ones.

The £350 million ($473 million) drone package is part of a wider £4.5 billion military support initiative for Ukraine.

Secretary of Defense John Healy will officially announce the new commitments at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in Brussels (Ramstein format), scheduled for June 4.

"The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine, delivering hundreds of thousands more drones this year and completing a major milestone in the delivery of critical artillery ammunition," Healy said ahead of the meeting.

It is noted that the delivery of 140,000 British artillery shells was completed in January.

In addition to supplying drones, the UK plans to spend another £247 million this year on training Ukrainian troops.

On Monday, the UK government approved a Strategic Defence Review that calls for a more "lethal", technologically-driven army to counter new threats, including possible Russian aggression.

According to the plans, the UK plans to learn from the experience of Kyiv's more than three years of struggle against the Russian invasion, during which drones changed the battlefield.