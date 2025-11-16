Greece to start supplying gas to Ukraine from January 2026 – agreement signed

Ukraine and Greece sign an agreement on gas imports to Ukraine from December 2025 to March 2026

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine will begin in January 2026. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference during his visit to Athens.

According to the President, gas imports are needed to compensate for the destruction of Ukrainian production by Russia. Agreements with Greece are part of a large energy package prepared for the winter.

In addition to operational agreements, there are also long-term ones. Zelenskyy also thanked the U.S. energy companies and President Donald Trump for allowing us to receive natural gas not only from Greece itself, but also through it.

"This is a world-class infrastructure that Greece has. We will be able to receive energy from the United States, we are grateful for that," said the president .

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that relations with Ukraine are gaining a new dimension – energy security – thanks to the Vertical Corridor under construction and the Alexandroupolis-Odesa connecting axis. Ukraine gets direct access to diversified and reliable energy sources.

Prior to the press conference, representatives of Ukraine and Greece signed an energy agreement between DEPA Trading and Naftogaz on the supply of American liquefied natural gas to Ukraine from December 2025 to March 2026, reports Protothema.

"This is a crucial contribution to energy stability and security. We are talking about the immediate activation of the vertical corridor connecting Greece and Ukraine," the Prime Minister summarized .