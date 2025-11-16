Ukraine has agreed on gas supplies with Greece. Partners will help with financing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine has prepared several gas supply routes to compensate for the loss of Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with Greece, .

"We have prepared an agreement with Greece on gas for Ukraine. This will be another direction of gas supply – to secure gas import routes for Ukraine for the winter. We already have agreements on financing gas imports, and we will cover the need for almost 2 billion euros for gas imports," he said .

The government has already allocated funds to finance imports. European partners, banks from Europe under the European Commission's guarantees, and Ukrainian banks are also helping in this matter. Norway is providing assistance, and work is underway with American partners to ensure full funding, Zelenskyy emphasized .

He says Ukraine is making "great efforts" to supply in winter.

"In particular, through our Polish partners, and we are actively working with Azerbaijan, and we are looking forward to long-term contracts. We recently talked about this with the President of Azerbaijan.".

on October 24, the Prime Minister said that Ukraine needs about €2 billion to buy gas for the winter.

On October 30, it became known that Ukraine resumes imports of gas via the Trans-Balkan corridor after a two-month break.

On November 13, Naftogaz received €127 million from the EU bank to import gas to ensure stable supplies during the heating season.

xml-ph-0014@