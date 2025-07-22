GUR: Russia uses parts from Aliexpress for new fake targets and reconnaissance drones

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a new Russian decoy drone is assembled from components and blocks of Chinese origin

Russian reconnaissance drone (Photo: GUR)

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has identified the contents of a new Russian drone used by the occupiers as a spy and a fake target to detect Ukrainian air defense positions. All its components and blocks are of Chinese origin, transmits GUR.

According to the DIU, this drone has a delta-wing fuselage similar to the Shahed-136 (Geranium-2), but smaller.

Almost half of the components come from the Chinese company CUAV Technology. These include a flight controller with an autopilot, navigation modules, antennas, an airspeed sensor, and a Pitot tube.

"Although in October 2022, CUAV announced restrictions on the supply of its products to Ukraine and Russia, in 2023 Russia presented its own vertical takeoff UAV, which is actually a CUAV product available on Aliexpress," the intelligence reports.

In addition to CUAV products, Russian UAVs of this type are used in other countries:

← engines and electronic ignition module of the DLE brand (Mile Haoxiang Technology Co., Ltd.)

← KST servo drives

← Razer FPV camera from Foxeer Technology

← Mayatech RFD900X data transmission module

← ReadyToSky video transmitter

← Hobbywing Technology power regulator

← HRB Power battery

A Chinese copy of the Australian RFD900x data module from RFDesign was also found.

This module provides data transmission at distances of up to 40 km and allows for the exchange of data between UAVs and ground stations or between drones themselves, which increases the efficiency of reconnaissance.

The DIU notes that such components have previously been used in other Russian UAVs, including Gerber, Parody, Shahed-136 (Geranium-2), and in aircraft bombs with corrective modules.