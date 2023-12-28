Kremlin declares cessation of hostilities unacceptable, prepares hybrid campaign – HUR

According to intelligence reports, Russians are planning another information-psychological operation (IPSO) on the topic of the presidential elections in Ukraine

The Kremlin (Photo - ERA)

The Kremlin has planned another hybrid campaign against Ukraine, aimed at disrupting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' "positional defense" and undermining the legitimacy of the country's leadership, as reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR).

The HUR noted that in mid-December 2023, a meeting of the so-called Institute of CIS Countries took place in Moscow, fully controlled by the administration of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and funded by the budget of the aggressor state.

According to the HUR, the theme of the gathering was Russia's war against Ukraine.

During discussions on the prospects of further military confrontation, Kremlin "experts" concluded that the Ukrainian command had shifted to a positional defense with the objectives of:

→ disrupting the Russian advance in winter and spring 2024;

→ strengthening defensive lines;

→ enhancing the air defense system;

→ accumulating ammunition;

→ forming a combat-ready reserve.

The HUR emphasized that such a scenario, according to Russian assessments, would prevent further occupation of Ukraine through military means. Against this backdrop, Kremlin analysts stressed the inadmissibility of any cessation of hostilities, maintaining Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, and the presence of a "pro-Western regime" in Kyiv.

Also, according to the intelligence, during the meeting there were calls to launch another powerful information-psychological campaign against the top military-political leadership of Ukraine, using the theme of "upcoming presidential elections".

Read also: Facing threats in Crimea, Russian fleet quietly relocating east to Novorossiysk – HUR

"The campaign's goal is to undermine the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine and the leadership of our country among countries that supposedly are allies and partners of Russia, and, if successful, among Ukrainian citizens," the HUR reported.

On December 15, the HUR disclosed the strength of Russia's occupation group in Ukraine – 443,000 occupiers.

The German tabloid Bild, citing sources in German intelligence, reported that Russia plans to capture Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia by 2026. The HUR stated that Moscow indeed wants to advance on the front but lacks the necessary resources.

On December 28, the HUR announced that Russia is accelerating the training of junior officers because "lieutenants are running out quickly."

Also read: Dutch army chief: We must be prepared for war with Russia, in case something goes wrong