HACCU confirms that it did not consider Chernyshev's appeal against arrest

The former deputy prime minister accused the court's press service of allegedly being informed of the results of the hearing before it took place, which never happened

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed that the hearing in the case of former Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Chernyshevscheduled for November 25, did not take place. This is stated in the official statement of the court.

On Tuesday afternoon, the official social media accounts of the HACCU Appeals Chamber posted a message that Chernyshov's preventive measure was upheld. It is an arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 51.6 million.

They added that the suspect had been released on bail and imposed a number of procedural obligations on him, including the surrender of his passport. The post subsequently disappeared from the official accounts.

Screenshot: AP HACC

To this publication responded Chernyshov. He stated that there was no consideration on that day.

"The meeting was scheduled for 10:30 today. I was there at exactly 10:30. A court employee came out and told us that we could leave, as the hearing was postponed. The date should be announced later," the former official wrote.

He accused the HACC press service of publishing a release prepared in advance and allegedly being informed of the results of the hearing before the court session, which never took place.

Later, the press service of the HACC Appeals Chamber clarified that the previously published report on leaving the preventive measure against the former Deputy Prime Minister unchanged contained a mistake. They added that the relevant decision concerned another person – another suspect in the case of alleged corruption in Energoatom.

The HACCU upheld the measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 25 million bail.

They added that the appeals of the former Deputy Prime Minister's defense were scheduled for consideration on Tuesday. However, the court hearing was postponed due to the panel's involvement in other proceedings.

The HACC confirmed that the appeal hearing in this proceeding has not yet taken place, and no decisions have been made. The date and time of the new court hearing will be announced later.