Russian artillery (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Border communities in the Kharkiv Oblast are under intensified massive shelling by Russian invaders, resulting in casualties and injuries, reported the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Reuters, citing an anonymous senior Ukrainian military official, claims that Russia's goal in the Kharkiv Oblast was to advance 10 km and create a so-called "buffer zone."

According to the Kharkiv regional administration, the occupiers carried out the following attacks:

9:45 a.m. The occupants shelled the village of Buhaivka in the Vovchansk community, damaging a private house, no casualties were reported.

Around 10:00 a.m. The invaders hit Vovchansk, injuring two civilians.

12:50 p.m. A 55-year-old civilian man was killed in the Russian shelling of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv district.

1:22 p.m. In Vovchansk, the invaders hit a private house, injuring a 60-year-old woman. At the same time, a civilian man was killed and two others were injured in the Russian shelling of a private property, one of them is under the rubble of the house.

It should be noted that in March 2024, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in justifying his aggression, spoke about the need for a so-called "buffer zone" on the border with Ukraine for the alleged "security of Russia." The authorities of the terrorist country have not yet said whether today's increased activity of the invaders is connected with this thesis.