Russia produces about 40 Iskander ballistic missiles per month – source

Russia uses this type of missile to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Iskander complex (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

Russia is capable of producing an average of 40 Iskander ballistic missiles per month, a source in the Security and Defense Forces told LIGA.net.

According to the latest data, Russia has about 195 missiles of this type in stock, the source said.

The source also reported that as of May, Russia had deployed 52 launchers of the Iskander missile system along the border with Ukraine, an increase of four units from February.

REFERENCE Iskander is a family of short-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missile systems. The maximum range of a target hit by ballistic missiles from the Iskander-M launcher is at least 500 km (publicly announced) and can reach 700 km (according to expert estimates, in case of using a nuclear warhead or a lightened conventional one).

