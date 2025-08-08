Head of the SAPO: There are about 700 criminal proceedings against top officials at the pre-trial stage

According to the head of the SAPO, some cases at the pre-trial stage have no prospects, but still need to be processed

NABU and SAPO briefing (Photo: LIGA.net correspondent)

About 700 criminal proceedings against top officials are at the pre-trial stage, and about 300 more are at various stages in the courts. This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.

According to him, some of the cases at the pre-trial stage have no prospects, but still need to be processed.

"But they still take time to refute the arguments presented in the person's statement. And there are already about 300 criminal proceedings at various stages in the courts," Klymenko said.