Head of the SAPO: There are about 700 criminal proceedings against top officials at the pre-trial stage
Anastasiia Lisova
News editor at LIGA.net
Mariam Ohannysian
special correspondent LIGA.net
About 700 criminal proceedings against top officials are at the pre-trial stage, and about 300 more are at various stages in the courts. This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.
According to him, some of the cases at the pre-trial stage have no prospects, but still need to be processed.
"But they still take time to refute the arguments presented in the person's statement. And there are already about 300 criminal proceedings at various stages in the courts," Klymenko said.
- on August 2, 2025, the NABU and the SAPO reported to Zelensky on exposing large-scale corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfaremP Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard were allegedly involved in the scheme.
- on August 4, six defendants in the case, including an MP, were arrested, received suspicions under several articles.
- august 6, NABU notified the Secretary of State and top officials of the suspicion. It is about the exposed scheme of misappropriation of public funds in the Ministry of Justice.
