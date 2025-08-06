Scheme for UAH 10 million in the Ministry of Justice. NABU serves suspicion notices to Secretary of State and top officials

Among the suspects are the former state secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and current top officials

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, with the assistance of the newly appointed Minister of Justice, exposed a scheme of misappropriation of public funds. The suspects stole, according to the investigation, more than UAH 10 million in procurement for digital modernization, according to SBU and NABU.

According to the case, the scheme involved the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as well as the current head and deputy head of departmental departments.

According to the investigation, the officials misappropriated budget funds allocated for the purchase of server hardware and software for the needs of the Ministry of Justice.

This hardware and software complex was to modernize the department's electronic systems.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the suspects initiated a contract with an affiliated private company to purchase new servers and software for the Ministry of Justice for UAH 19 million. At the same time, the specified purchase price was several times higher than the average market prices for these types of goods and services.

Thus, more than half of the amount transferred from the budget to the contractors' accounts was stolen by the organizers of the scheme.

Based on the evidence obtained, the former state secretary of the Ministry of Justice, the head and deputy heads of departmental departments were served with notices of suspicion of embezzlement or misappropriation of property through abuse of office on a particularly large scale.

In addition, under the same article, three executives of an affiliated private company with which the relevant contract was concluded were served with a notice of suspicion.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: NABU

Photo: NABU

Photo: SBU