Hegseth: Funding for military aid to Ukraine will be reduced in the upcoming defense budget

A peaceful settlement through negotiations is in the best interests of both sides, says Pentagon chief

Pete Hegset (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

Funding for military aid to Ukraine will be cut in the upcoming United States defense budget, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said during a Senate hearing, the Associated Press reports.

"This is a cut to this budget," Hegseth told lawmakers.

He added that the administration of US President Donald Trump has "a completely different view of this conflict," referring to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe that a peaceful, negotiated settlement is in the best interests of both sides and in the interests of our country, especially given all the competing interests around the world," the Pentagon chief stressed.

AP writes that such a decision could affect the volume of transfers of critically important air defense systems to Kyiv.

In the US, the fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30 of the following year.