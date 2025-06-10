Ukraine receives military aid from the US and is negotiating arms purchases – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is ready to buy US weapons "from different sources, from different funding resources," says Georgiy Tykhyi

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine continues to receive weapons allocated by the administration of the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden, and is also negotiating the purchase of American weapons. This was reported at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on reports that the aid may end in the coming months.

"Well, I think it's better to ask the military for specific schedules, of course, because they know all this information in detail. I can emphasize that, first of all, Ukraine is in an active dialogue with the United States to purchase American weapons," Tychyi said, adding that it is, in particular, about Patriot air defense systems.

Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasizes that Ukraine is ready to buy American weapons "from different sources, from different funding resources".

"And this dialog is actively going on between Ukraine and the United States. That's why I would focus on it. And as for when the aid packages arrive, as far as I know, they are arriving now. As for the timetables, I will refer you to the military, maybe they will explain in more detail," Tychy said.

In particular, he mentioned the agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction (the so-called subsoil agreement).

"As you know, there is such a mechanism. It is directly written into this agreement. The possibility, in fact, of compensating this fund with the weapons provided. Therefore, this is one of the options for how Ukraine will continue to receive assistance," the spokesman explained.

He expressed confidence that Ukrainian diplomacy is doing everything possible to ensure that American weapons come to Ukraine.

In April 2025, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the US for $15 billion.

On June 6, Yermak said that the US understands that Ukraine cannot remain without US military support.