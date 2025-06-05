WSJ: US sent missiles to the Middle East to shoot down drones that Ukraine was supposed to receive

The decision to send missiles to Ukraine was made during the Biden administration.

Air defense (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the redirection of missile destroyers that Ukraine was supposed to receive to combat Russian drones to the US military in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the publication, last week, Hegset informed Congress of this decision.

Read also What are the conditions for Trump to start putting real pressure on Russia?

In a memo, the US Secretary of Defense authorized the Pentagon's unit that ensures commanders' weapons needs are met to supply detonators to the US Air Force (Air Force), even though they were originally purchased for Ukraine.

The US military's need for detonators is "an urgent problem identified by the Secretary of Defense," the Pentagon told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Ukrainian servicemen used missile destroyers to repel Russian drone attacks. The decision to send the destroyers to Ukraine was made during the administration of former US President Joe Biden .

The Air Force has adapted the missiles so that they can be launched by F-16 and F-15E fighter jets against drones. The system is cheaper than the Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, the journalists said.

"The decision to redirect the component demonstrates the shortage of critical defensive positions as Ukraine braces for new Russian drone and missile attacks, while US Air Force units in the Middle East prepare for a possible conflict with Iran or renewed fighting with Houthi militants in Yemen," the journalists note.