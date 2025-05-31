The Telegraph: Europe prepares for long-term support for Ukraine if Trump refuses

Meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Kyiv (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

British and French officials have agreed to shift the focus from deploying peacekeeping troops to ensuring Ukraine's long-term defense without American support, The Daily Telegraph reports, citing an unnamed European diplomat.

According to the publication, there are concerns that US President Donald Trump may make good on his promise to withdraw from the negotiation process after he fails to engage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the talks.

"Let's be realistic and recognize that the US will never be on board," a Western official told the publication.

The European diplomat added that the meeting mainly focused on how to provide the necessary support to Ukraine in an environment where it is assumed that the US will provide only limited resources, including intelligence.

Also, according to him, representatives of European countries agreed on the need to increase economic pressure on Russia.

European leaders also agreed to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to next month's NATO summit in The Hague, whose participation had previously been in doubt due to Trump's strong opposition to Ukraine's entry into the alliance.