The Telegraph: Europe prepares for long-term support for Ukraine if Trump refuses
British and French officials have agreed to shift the focus from deploying peacekeeping troops to ensuring Ukraine's long-term defense without American support, The Daily Telegraph reports, citing an unnamed European diplomat.
According to the publication, there are concerns that US President Donald Trump may make good on his promise to withdraw from the negotiation process after he fails to engage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the talks.
"Let's be realistic and recognize that the US will never be on board," a Western official told the publication.
The European diplomat added that the meeting mainly focused on how to provide the necessary support to Ukraine in an environment where it is assumed that the US will provide only limited resources, including intelligence.
Also, according to him, representatives of European countries agreed on the need to increase economic pressure on Russia.
European leaders also agreed to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to next month's NATO summit in The Hague, whose participation had previously been in doubt due to Trump's strong opposition to Ukraine's entry into the alliance.
- On April 30, 2025, it became known that Estonia was ready to contribute to the "coalition of the willing" by providing Ukraine with a combat unit and officers to deter Russia.
- On May 19, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that preparations for the deployment of European forces in Ukraine after the ceasefire were "progressing too slowly."
- On May 20, it was reported that Belgium was ready to send its troops to Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing" led by France and Britain, immediately after a ceasefire was reached.
- On April 30, The Times reported that Europe would struggle to raise 25,000 peacekeepers to send to Ukraine.