Hundreds of drones attacked Russia: probably "hit" a rubber plant – video

Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant (Photo: Russian resource)

On the night of December 24, Russia was attacked by drones. In particular, the Tula region came under attack, as a fire broke out at one of the enterprises. According to the Russian resource ASTRA, the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant OJSC came under attack.

According to the governor of the Tula region, Dmitry Milyaev, a fire "broke out" on the territory of one of the enterprises. The facade and glazing of a private household in Bolshaya Tula were also allegedly damaged.

According to local residents, at least 10 explosions were heard starting at 03:20 (02:20 Kyiv time). Flashes were seen in the sky, and later a fire was seen on one of the streets in the area of the Yefremivsk Synthetic Rubber Plant.

According to the Russian resource ASTRA, the plant produces synthetic rubber and polyisobutylene, materials that are used in many defense products.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 172 Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly destroyed last night, including 12 over the territory of the Tula region.

