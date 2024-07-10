Hundreds of refugees in Poland ready to join Ukrainian Legion – RMF FM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk. Illustrative image (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Hundreds of Ukrainians living in Poland have already expressed their desire to join the Ukrainian Legion, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about, according to Polish RMF FM, citing statements from Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The creation of this legion was announced on July 8 by President Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The publication noted that recruitment for the legion has not yet been announced. In total, several thousand Ukrainians may apply to join the unit.

Willing Ukrainians will be housed and equipped in Polish units at the state's expense, according to RMF FM.

Detailed plans are currently being developed, but Ukrainians living in Poland will likely be sent to military bases that already have experience in training Ukrainian servicemen, the journalists noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 20,000 people have already gone through such units, the publication reported.

The correspondents also found out that work is being done in parallel to involve other EU countries in the costs of training and equipment. Polish authorities are convincing their partners that preparing the Ukrainian legion is also an investment in European security.



Read also: Ukraine and Poland sign security agreement: Warsaw to consider transferring MiG-29s