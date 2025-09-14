HUR strikes at leading military chemical production facility in Perm region of Russia – source
on September 13, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate struck a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation that is critically important for the Russian military-industrial complex. This was reported by the interlocutor of LIGA.net at the department.
According to him, the defenders attacked Russia's second largest producer of organic chemicals, Metafrax Chemicals, with attack drones.
According to preliminary data, equipment for the production of urea was damaged.
The interlocutor from HUR noted that the products of this enterprise are the main complex explosives: urotropin, methanol, pentrite, and the aforementioned urea.
The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Department of Active Military Intelligence, the interlocutor added LIGA.net.
Earlier, the occupiers' resources distributed a video, allegedly showing the consequences of the strike on Metafrax Chemicals:
The distance from the enterprise to the Russian-Ukrainian border is about 1500 kilometers in a straight line:
