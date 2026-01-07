"I don't think it's being seriously considered". Trump's speaker assesses the possibility of an attack on Greenland

Johnson does not think Washington's military actions against Greenland are possible

Mike Johnson (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and an ally of the American president Donald Trump Mike Johnson has questioned the possibility of his country's military operation against Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark. Record of the politician's speech published C-SPAN broadcaster.

Johnson noted that the United States is not at war with Greenland and has no intention or reason to enter into it.

"Everyone knows about the geopolitical and strategic importance of this land. And this is what everyone is talking about. By the way, this is not just about president Trump. I think it started back in the days of Truman (who led the United States from 1945 to 1953 – Ed.)... many presidents recognized the strategic location of Greenland and its importance to our country. And president [Trump] has talked about it, about rare earth minerals and other things," Johnson explained.

He emphasized, however, that it was a matter of using diplomatic channels to get Greenland.

"It is in America's interest. I think it is not against Greenland's interests," the politician said, adding that the US expects "a lot of thoughtful discussion" on this issue.

Regarding military action and "things like that" against Greenland, Johnson said: "I don't even think that's possible. I don't think anybody is seriously considering it. And we certainly are not [considering it] in Congress."

It should be noted that the Trump administration conducted the military operation in Venezuela without the consent of the parliament.