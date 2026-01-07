Rubio assures French Foreign Minister that there will be no invasion of Greenland like Venezuela
Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio has ruled out the possibility of a military invasion of Greenland according to the Venezuelan scenario. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot, the publication reports Le Figaro.
Barro explained on Wednesday that caution should be exercised with regard to Greenland and that some US statements should not be overestimated, while taking them seriously.
The French foreign minister added that military intervention is not an option that the United States is considering.
"Yesterday I spoke on the phone with the Secretary of State, with the head of American diplomacy. He confirmed that this is not an option that the United States is considering. He ruled out the possibility of what just happened in Venezuela happening in Greenland," the French diplomat said.
- On the night of January 3, in the capital of Venezuela, explosions were heard and aircraft were flying. Later, it became known that the United States carry out in the country of operation.
- Trump later said that Maduro and his wife grabbed and taken out of Venezuela. The couple was accused of drug trafficking.
- On January 6, the White House stated that Trump and his advisers are discussing a number of options for acquiring Greenland, while the use of the U.S. military also remains an "option."
