Rubio assures French Foreign Minister that there will be no invasion of Greenland like Venezuela

Jean-Noël Barrot urged not to overestimate some of the US statements on the self-governing Arctic island

Marco Rubio (Photo: The White House)

Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio has ruled out the possibility of a military invasion of Greenland according to the Venezuelan scenario. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot, the publication reports Le Figaro.

Barro explained on Wednesday that caution should be exercised with regard to Greenland and that some US statements should not be overestimated, while taking them seriously.

The French foreign minister added that military intervention is not an option that the United States is considering.

"Yesterday I spoke on the phone with the Secretary of State, with the head of American diplomacy. He confirmed that this is not an option that the United States is considering. He ruled out the possibility of what just happened in Venezuela happening in Greenland," the French diplomat said.