No one will go to war with the U.S. over the future of Greenland – Trump adviser Miller.

Stephen Miller, whose wife "colored" the map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag, does not understand why Denmark claims the island.

Stephen Miller and Donald Trump (Photo: x.com/StephenM)

US President's advisor Stephen Miller called the administration's desire Donald Trump to control Greenland is the official position of the United States. And in an interview with CNN expressed the confidence that no one will fight with America.

"No one is going to fight the United States over the future of Greenland," Miller said in response to a question about the possibility of using military force to control the island.

According to Trump's advisor, Greenland should become part of the US, and Trump has allegedly "very clearly outlined" his position on this issue. Miller called America "the main military power of NATO" and stated that it is obliged to control Greenland to ensure the security of the Arctic region.

Furthermore, Miller questions Denmark's sovereignty over this territory.

"The real question is, on what basis does Denmark claim control over Greenland? On what basis does it make its territorial claims?" he said.