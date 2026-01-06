No one will go to war with the U.S. over the future of Greenland – Trump adviser Miller.
US President's advisor Stephen Miller called the administration's desire Donald Trump to control Greenland is the official position of the United States. And in an interview with CNN expressed the confidence that no one will fight with America.
"No one is going to fight the United States over the future of Greenland," Miller said in response to a question about the possibility of using military force to control the island.
According to Trump's advisor, Greenland should become part of the US, and Trump has allegedly "very clearly outlined" his position on this issue. Miller called America "the main military power of NATO" and stated that it is obliged to control Greenland to ensure the security of the Arctic region.
Furthermore, Miller questions Denmark's sovereignty over this territory.
"The real question is, on what basis does Denmark claim control over Greenland? On what basis does it make its territorial claims?" he said.
- On January 3, 2026, Miller's wife, Kathy, showed a map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag. Denmark recalled the allied obligations of the US and They talked about the consequences. of a possible attack.
- In a comment LIGA.net A Danish MP said that if Trump... will allow Greenland to be taken away, this legitimizes Putin's aggression
- According to The Economist, the U.S.An agreement is being prepared. with Greenland, bypassing Denmark, regarding the conclusion of the COFA agreement, which provides for freedom of action for the US military.
