If there is a critical shortage of Patriot missiles, Europe can help – analyst Samus

These systems are the main ones among partners, the expert noted

If Ukraine faces a critical shortage of Patriot missiles due to the suspension of American supplies, then Europe could theoretically compensate for the lack of this weaponry. This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by Mykhailo Samus, Deputy Director of the Center for Army Research.

The analyst emphasized: a pause in US aid does not mean that Ukraine will fall into a situation of "we'll throw ashes on our heads and everything is lost."

Samus emphasized that in Europe, Patriot is the main air defense system: "This includes Germany, Poland, which has been purchasing Patriot for several years now, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, and so on."

Therefore, European partners have missiles for these systems, and if a situation arises where Ukrainian supplies are critically running out, then in theory Kyiv has the opportunity to purchase or receive a certain number of missiles from these countries as military aid, Samus noted.

"That means we will definitely last for a few months," the analyst explained.

Accordingly, Ukraine will have time, first of all, to clarify the situation with the United States regarding the suspension of aid, Samus concluded.

