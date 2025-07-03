Politico: Zelenskyy plans to discuss the pause in arms supplies with Trump

The US and Ukraine are working to arrange a phone call between the presidents

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The US and Ukraine are working to arrange a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump . This was reported by Politico, citing two European diplomats familiar with the planning.

According to the publication's sources, the idea for the phone call arose on Tuesday, July 2, when it became known that the supply of certain types of American weapons to Ukraine had been suspended.

"The US will inform Ukraine of its decision today in Kyiv, and a phone call between Trump and Zelensky will be arranged very soon," said one of Politico's sources.

As the publication notes , Ukraine is no longer trying to obtain more weapons from the United States. The new approach of the Ukrainian side is to obtain permission from the United States for European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

One of the sources said that the details of these supplies are currently being discussed and must be approved by the US government.