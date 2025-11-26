In Brussels said about negotiations: So far, we have not seen from Russia that it is forced to conduct them

Top EU diplomat says it is important to put pressure on Moscow to reach a point where it will be forced to negotiate

Kaja Kallas (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

The Russians are lying about the state of their economy and the situation at the front, but they have not yet demonstrated a willingness to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine. To do this, we need to continue to put pressure on Moscow, said in response to a question from the correspondent LIGA.net in Brussels, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

She noted that right now the Russians are "not doing as well as they want us all to believe."

"I mean, their economy is in a very bad situation, and they do not achieve the victories on the battlefield that who state. So I think it's important to put pressure on Russia to really reach the point where it will be forced to negotiate. Because so far we have not seen this from the Russian side," the official explained.

According to Kallas, if the Russians do not find themselves in such a situation, they will not make any concessions, but, on the contrary, "will demand more than what they already have."

"Which is dangerous for everyone. Not only for Ukraine, but for everyone else... They [the Russians] are constantly attack other countries, and we have to minimize this risk, otherwise it will be someone else [who will be in danger]," the EU diplomat summarized.