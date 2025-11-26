In Brussels said about negotiations: So far, we have not seen from Russia that it is forced to conduct them
The Russians are lying about the state of their economy and the situation at the front, but they have not yet demonstrated a willingness to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine. To do this, we need to continue to put pressure on Moscow, said in response to a question from the correspondent LIGA.net in Brussels, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.
She noted that right now the Russians are "not doing as well as they want us all to believe."
"I mean, their economy is in a very bad situation, and they do not achieve the victories on the battlefield that who state. So I think it's important to put pressure on Russia to really reach the point where it will be forced to negotiate. Because so far we have not seen this from the Russian side," the official explained.
According to Kallas, if the Russians do not find themselves in such a situation, they will not make any concessions, but, on the contrary, "will demand more than what they already have."
"Which is dangerous for everyone. Not only for Ukraine, but for everyone else... They [the Russians] are constantly attack other countries, and we have to minimize this risk, otherwise it will be someone else [who will be in danger]," the EU diplomat summarized.
- French FM Barrot says the EU may finalize the 20th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of the year.
- Politico's interlocutors said that EU countries are working on an urgent plan B, to ensure that Ukraine does not run out of money in early 2026 if they fail to reach an agreement on the use of Russia's frozen assets.
