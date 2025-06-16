In Chernihiv region, a man threatened police with a grenade and a pistol – photo

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the threat.

Detained man (Photo: cn.npu.gov.ua)

Police officers detained a man armed with a grenade and a pistol who threatened to kill law enforcement officers, the Main Department of the National Police of Chernihiv region reports .

The incident occurred on the evening of June 13 in one of the villages of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynska community of Chernihiv district. During investigative actions in the field of illegal weapons trafficking, police officers discovered a 45-year-old local man who began threatening them with murder, holding an object resembling a grenade and an object resembling a pistol in his hands.

Assessing the threat, the police applied coercive measures prescribed by law and detained the man.

During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found and seized a pistol and an RGD-5 grenade with a fuse attached to it. The man was placed in a temporary detention center.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for threats or violence against a law enforcement officer.

Its sanction provides for a penalty in the form of restriction or imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

Evidence (Photo: cn.npu.gov.ua)

Evidence (Photo: cn.npu.gov.ua)