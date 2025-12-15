In Germany, an AfD deputy is accused of "Nazi salute"

MP clicked his heel and used the "Nazi salute" to greet a party colleague

Matthias Moosdorf (Photo: x.com/moosdorfmdb)

A deputy from the German far-right party Alternative for Germany has been charged with using the "Hitler salute". About this said berlin Public Prosecutor's Office. How reports Reuters reports that this MP is 60-year-old Matthias Moosdorf.

According to the investigation, the defendant performed a heel click and a "Nazi salute" – these gestures greeted a party colleague in the cloakroom at the eastern entrance to the Reichstag building during a meeting of the German Bundestag on June 22, 2023.

Law enforcement officials do not rule out that the MP knew that this form of greeting, associated with the banned National Socialist German Workers' Party, would be noticed by the rest of the audience. In this regard, he was charged with the use of unconstitutional symbols.

The German Bundestag lifted parliamentary immunity from this MP in October 2025.