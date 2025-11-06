Germany has suspicions about the Alternative for Germany party, which may be involved in the transfer of confidential military information to Russia

AfD leader Alice Weidel (Photo: Getty Images)

The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is suspected of having ties to Russia. In particular, it is a possible transfer of confidential information to Russia through the party's systematic requests for information about Germany's military potential, reports Spiegel, citing a statement by the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee Thomas Rewekamp (CDU) and unnamed interlocutors from the German Ministry of Defense.

Revekamp said that the AfD is conducting "very detailed investigations" into the military capabilities of the Bundeswehr and potential security gaps. He emphasized that this "cannot be explained by a legitimate interest in parliamentary control" and that the party's questions could be part of a "targeted and systematic" attempt to obtain classified information that could be used by other states, including Russia .

According to Revekamp, such requests from the AfD pose serious threats to national security, as this data is likely to be useful to the Kremlin, which has repeatedly tried to influence the situation in Germany through espionage and hybrid attacks.

According to sources, including the German Ministry of Defense, there are suspicions that the AfD's requests are coordinated to identify weaknesses in the German military, particularly in the areas of unmanned aerial vehicles and cyber defense. The Bundestag has also received requests for information on critical infrastructure that is important for national security.

Senior defense officials are particularly concerned, as such detailed questions can provide attackers with important information about protection against cyberattacks, as well as possible security gaps that could be used not only for espionage but also for attacks on important national facilities.

The Alternative for Germany party categorically denies all allegations of espionage. The leader of the Thuringia faction, Björn Höcke, said that these accusations are "absurd" and are only intended to distract from the real problems of the country. He also emphasized that all questions raised by the party in the Bundestag are public, and the answers are available to every German citizen .

The accusations about Alternative for Germany's ties to Russia are not new. Politicians, including those from the SPD, have pointed to the party's "demonstrably close contacts" with the Russian embassy in Berlin, which raises additional suspicions. Although there is no direct evidence that the AfD is acting directly in the interests of the Kremlin, there are a number of facts that may indicate that some of the party's requests are in line with Russia's interests.

Recently, it was reported that one of the party's parliamentary investigative initiatives was planned with the support of Chinese intelligence, which, according to critics, calls into question the independence and national security of the Alternative for Germany.