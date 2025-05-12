Rallies against the AfD were held in Germany – thousands of people demanded to ban the party

The protesters ask the authorities to initiate a ban procedure in the Federal Constitutional Court

A rally in Germany (Photo: EPA/FILIP SINGER)

On May 11, protests against right-wing extremism took place in several German cities, demanding that the political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) be banned. This was reported by dpa.

The demonstrations were organized by the Together Against the Right network and other organizations, and were announced in more than 60 cities across the country.

In Munich, about 2,500 people came to the rally. In Berlin, according to police, about 4,000 protesters gathered at the Brandenburg Gate, while organizers claim about 7,500 participants.

The organizers of the rallies called on the authorities to initiate an official procedure to ban the far-right AfD party. In a statement, they said that this should be seen as a legal issue, not a political decision.

"To clarify this, politicians should find the courage to file a motion for a ban," the report says.

In addition, the organizers of the rallies appealed to the Bundestag, the Bundesrat, and the new federal government headed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz to initiate a ban procedure against the party in the Federal Constitutional Court.