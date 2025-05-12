Rallies against the AfD were held in Germany – thousands of people demanded to ban the party
On May 11, protests against right-wing extremism took place in several German cities, demanding that the political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) be banned. This was reported by dpa.
The demonstrations were organized by the Together Against the Right network and other organizations, and were announced in more than 60 cities across the country.
In Munich, about 2,500 people came to the rally. In Berlin, according to police, about 4,000 protesters gathered at the Brandenburg Gate, while organizers claim about 7,500 participants.
The organizers of the rallies called on the authorities to initiate an official procedure to ban the far-right AfD party. In a statement, they said that this should be seen as a legal issue, not a political decision.
"To clarify this, politicians should find the courage to file a motion for a ban," the report says.
In addition, the organizers of the rallies appealed to the Bundestag, the Bundesrat, and the new federal government headed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz to initiate a ban procedure against the party in the Federal Constitutional Court.
- on May 2, Germany recognized the far-right AfD as an extremist organization and stated that the party violates the principles of human dignity and the rule of law.
- On the same day, the German Left Party announced its intention to make every effort to initiate a ban on the AfD. And US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the decision of the German ICB. According to him, the authorities have new powers to spy on the opposition.
- On May 5, the AfD party filed a lawsuit against the agency, which recognized it as an extremist.
- On May 7, Chancellor Merz criticized the United States for supporting the AfD and announced an "explanatory" conversation with Trump.