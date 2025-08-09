In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a furniture store, six injured

Among the injured is a minor girl

Illustrative photo: social media

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a furniture store located in the Kyiv district of the city. At least six people were injured in the attack. This was reported by... reports Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

The explosion was heard around 16:15, reports the correspondent.LIGA.net in Kharkiv.

Later, Terekhov reported that an enemy drone hit a furniture store in the Kyiv district, and there were injuries. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

As of 16:35, six people were reported injured.

For data head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg SynevubovFour of the injured were hospitalized.

Among the injured is a 17-year-old girl.