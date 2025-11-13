In Kharkiv region, Russia attacks a motorized tractor with a drone, killing three people

One person was also wounded in the attack, he is currently being treated by doctors

The Russian army attacked civilians in the Borivska community of Kharkiv region. Three people were killed and another wounded, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary reports, in the morning of November 13, the enemy hit a motorized tractor with a drone near the village of Bohuslavka. Two people were killed on the spot and two more were wounded .

The victims were hospitalized.

However, later Sinegubov reported that one wounded man died in an ambulance.

"Doctors did everything possible to save him. Unfortunately, the wounds were too severe. Another injured man is now being treated by doctors," said the head of the OVA .