In Kramatorsk, Russians attacked rescuers with a drone while they were extinguishing a fire
On August 8, Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kramatorsk with a drone. The attack damaged a fire truck, reported at the State Emergency Service.
It is noted that Russian troops deliberately attacked rescuers during the elimination of a fire in a residential building. None of the firefighters were injured.
- This is not the first time that Russia has attacked employees of state structures. Previously, rescuers have been targeted. In particular, on the night of June 5 the occupiers fired at of emergency workers who extinguished the fire in Sloviansk.
- As a result of the massive combined attack russian attack on Kyiv on the night of June 6, three employees of the State Emergency Service were killed.
- on July 6, Russian occupants attacked rescuers during missions in Kharkiv and Kherson on July 6.
