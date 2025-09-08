In Kramatorsk, Russians attacked rescuers with a drone while they were extinguishing a fire

None of the rescuers were injured as a result of the enemy attack

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On August 8, Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kramatorsk with a drone. The attack damaged a fire truck, reported at the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that Russian troops deliberately attacked rescuers during the elimination of a fire in a residential building. None of the firefighters were injured.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES