In Kyiv region, a man shot at a car driver, wounding him. Police are looking for the attacker
In the evening of July 21, an unknown person opened fire on a man in a car in the middle of the street in Vasylkiv. The attacker is currently wanted, reports police of Kyiv region.
According to police, around 10:50 p.m. on a city street, an unknown person approached a Range Rover car with a local resident and fired several shots in his direction.
As a result of the shelling, the man received gunshot wounds and was hospitalized. His condition is not yet known.
The police of Kyiv region opened a criminal investigation into attempted premeditated murder. The attacker is wanted.
- july 8 in Kyiv shot a man. The man was in a parked car. An unknown person approached him, shot him and fled.
- on July 10, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv an SBU officer was killed. Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky saidthe SBU said that the deceased was Colonel Ivan Voronich.
