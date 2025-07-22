In Kyiv region, a man shot at a car driver, wounding him. Police are looking for the attacker

The incident occurred in the evening of July 21 in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

In the evening of July 21, an unknown person opened fire on a man in a car in the middle of the street in Vasylkiv. The attacker is currently wanted, reports police of Kyiv region.

According to police, around 10:50 p.m. on a city street, an unknown person approached a Range Rover car with a local resident and fired several shots in his direction.

As a result of the shelling, the man received gunshot wounds and was hospitalized. His condition is not yet known.

The police of Kyiv region opened a criminal investigation into attempted premeditated murder. The attacker is wanted.