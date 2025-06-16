In Latvia, a deputy who defended the Russian language in the Seimas complained about searches

The State Security Service of Latvia confirmed that it had conducted criminal proceedings at four sites related to the Roslikovs

Oleksiy Roslikov (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

On Monday, June 16, the State Security Service of Latvia detained a former member of the Saeima from the For Stability! Alexei Roslikov, who was elected to the Riga City Council. This was reported by the media LSM with reference to the head of the Saeima faction "For Stability!" Svetlana Chulkova.

The country's State Security Service confirmed that it had conducted criminal procedural actions at four facilities related to Roslikov and interrogated him.

In criminal proceedings for assisting the aggressor state of Russia in actions against Latvia and inciting national hatred and discord, Roslikov was granted suspect status and security measures not related to detention were chosen.

Roslikov himself told reporters that he is currently banned from leaving the country.

The State Security Service has already released Roslikov, according to Latvian Radio. He later confirmed this information on social media and complained about searches in his home and his parents' home.

At the same time, Roslikov denied all charges brought by law enforcement.

On June 5, Roslikov spoke in support of the Russian language during a session of the parliament, spoke in Russian and showed his colleagues the "half hand" gesture. After that, he was kicked out.

On June 9, it became known that Roslikov became a defendant in a criminal case. He is accused of assisting the aggressor state of Russia in actions against Latvia, as well as inciting national hatred.