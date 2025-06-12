Latvia bans travel to Russia and Belarus for civil servants. The Seimas supported the law

In case of violation of the ban, the employee may be terminated

Latvian Border Guard (Illustrative photo: facebook.com/rs.gov.lv)

Latvian civil servants are banned from traveling to Russia and Belarus to reduce threats to national security. Seimas passes law in third reading, reports Delfi.

The ban applies to civil servants and members of the Sejm. Its purpose is to prevent or reduce threats to national security from Russia and Belarus.

It is also noted that the ban on entry to these countries will affect employees who have access to state secrets, employees of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Justice, tax and customs police, diplomatic and consular officers, prosecutors and courts, and others.

"It's no secret that Russia and Belarus are increasingly active in conducting intelligence against Latvia, and any citizen crossing the border is suitable for these purposes," said Ainars Latkovskis, chairman of the National Security Commission .

He noted that, despite the recommendations of the Foreign Ministry and the State Security Service not to travel to Russia and Belarus, the number of people who do continues to grow. But under the current conditions, such trips are dangerous, but a large part of society "does not realize this.".

According to Latkovskis, the purpose of recruiting Latvian citizens is not only to obtain certain information, but also to involve people in "harmful actions".

The ban will also apply to transit through the territory of Russia and Belarus. Violation of the ban will be considered grounds for termination of employment.