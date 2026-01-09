In Myrnohrad, Russia decreased open assault operations and increased efforts to infiltrate the center

Occupants continue to accumulate forces on the southern and northeastern outskirts of the city

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Since the beginning of this year, Russians have reduced open assaults in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, while increasing their efforts to infiltrate the city center. About this, reported Seventh Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military noted that over the past six months, the capture of Myrnohrad has remained one of Russia's key objectives in the Pokrovske direction.

The occupiers are trying to find weaknesses in the city's defense, changing tactics, building up their forces and looking for opportunities to break through. Despite the constant pressure, the Defense Forces are holding Myrnohrad.

Having concentrated more than 10 units around Myrnohrad, the Russians continue to amass forces on the southern and northeastern outskirts.

"At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the enemy has reduced open (demonstrative) assault actions and increased efforts to infiltrate the central part of the settlement," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently conducting search and strike operations in Myrnohrad and on the outskirts. Not far from the town, soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade found Russians hiding in a shelter on the territory of a farm.

They tried to use this location to accumulate forces, further cut off Ukrainian logistics and carry out sabotage in the rear of the Defense Forces. For a long time, several groups of occupants used the utility lines of the farm – fecal pits – for camouflage. After discovering the hiding place, units of the 79th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated the Russians.

Map: DeepState