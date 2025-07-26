In Poltava region, a group of civilians blocked a car with mobilized soldiers – some of them escaped

According to the TCC, the incident occurred in the evening of July 25

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In the Poltava region, a group of civilians blocked the road for a car with mobilized soldiers, after which some of the conscripts disappeared in an unknown direction. About this reports Poltava Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

The incident occurred on July 25 at around 20:00. A group of people in civilian clothes blocked the road for a vehicle in which mobilized men were heading to the training center.

"As a result of violent actions on the part of civilians, the car was damaged, and some of the mobilized men disappeared in an unknown direction," the agency said.

The Poltava Regional Military Commissariat stated that a complaint had been filed with the Security Service of Ukraine over the obstruction by civilians. The State Bureau of Investigation was informed about the mobilized soldiers who had left the unit without permission.