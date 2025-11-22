In the Netherlands, weapons were used against drones over a military air base, but they flew away

Volkel air base (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

In the Netherlands, the military used weapons to no avail against drones that were spotted over one of the air bases on the evening of November 21. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Defense the next day, reports Reuters.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, security personnel at the Volkel air base, located near the German border, spotted the drones between 20:00 and 22:00 Kyiv time.

"Air force staff used weapons from the ground to take the drones down. The drones left and were not retrieved," the agency added.

They noted that it is not known why the UAVs were flying in the prohibited areas.

Meanwhile, the military police reported that they had launched an investigation.