In the Netherlands, weapons were used against drones over a military air base, but they flew away
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
In the Netherlands, the military used weapons to no avail against drones that were spotted over one of the air bases on the evening of November 21. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Defense the next day, reports Reuters.
According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, security personnel at the Volkel air base, located near the German border, spotted the drones between 20:00 and 22:00 Kyiv time.
"Air force staff used weapons from the ground to take the drones down. The drones left and were not retrieved," the agency added.
They noted that it is not known why the UAVs were flying in the prohibited areas.
Meanwhile, the military police reported that they had launched an investigation.
- This is not the first case of unidentified drones in Europe. Earlier, an analyst at the European Policy Center explained LIGA.net that the Russian drone provocations against Belgium, which is located next to the Netherlands, are not accidental, as the country is the heart of Europe in many ways.
